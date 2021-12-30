Noida: 98% of cases reported in December vaccinated, no severe symptoms

Of the 127 adults who tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida from November 30 to December 28, 123, or 98%, were administered both vaccine doses, according to data from the health department. However, doctors said no one displayed severe symptoms, which was a positive sign.

A total of 148 cases were reported in Noida from November 30 to December 28. It includes 21 patients below the age of 18, who were not eligible to take the vaccine, shows the health department report that was sent to the state government on Wednesday.

Health officials said of the 127 adults who tested Covid positive, two were partially vaccinated while two others had not even taken the first dose yet. Additionally, there has been just one case of reinfection in the entire month--of a doctor from a private hospital.

“These are positive trends. We have seen that most people who were infected were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. It is possible that their symptoms were mild because they had taken both vaccine doses. People need to take the vaccine doses on time. It is as important for preventing the spread of Covid, as sanitisation or social distancing,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.

He added that since the patients had mild symptoms and none of them required admission, Noida Covid hospital and Kailash hospital are the only two hospitals in the district as of now notified for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

21 fresh cases in Noida

As many as 21 cases were reported in Noida on Wednesday, taking the tally of Covid infections reported in the month of December to 162. Over 20 fresh cases have been reported for the second day in a row. There are a total of 99 active cases now in Gautam Budh Nagar, the highest in the state, shows official data.

The health department is on alert and has increased daily testing to around 3,000 now. So far 63,582 Covid cases have been reported in the district on the back of 1,750,558 tests, with a positivity rate of 3.6%.

The state government also conducted a sero survey from December 24 to 28 in 15 districts--Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Muradabad, Meerut, Prayagraj, Bareily, Banda, Agra, Kanpur, Maharajganj, Deoria and Azamgarh. A total of 1,496 samples were collected from across the state.

“This is the second sero survey being conducted by the state government. We were given a list of people by the state. We contacted them and collected samples from those who gave consent. About 100 samples have been collected from people under five categories,” said Dr Amit Kumar, public health expert of the health department.

He added that the categories included those over 60 years of age, healthcare workers who tested positive, healthcare workers who have not tested positive yet and those between 18-44 age group among others.

The first sero survey conducted by the state in the first week of June after the second wave showed that 66.4% people had developed antibodies against the Covid infection in Gautam Budh Nagar.