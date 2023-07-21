For better traffic policing, Gautam Budh Nagar divided into two zones, seven circles 

For better traffic management and to streamline traffic in both Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar police has divided the district into two zones comprising seven circles, said senior police officers involved in the exercise,adding that each traffic circle will cover three to five police station areas.

The new system will also ease the pressure on traffic personnel with the new changes coming into effect on Thursday, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Suniti on Friday, while announcing the changes. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new system will also ease the pressure on traffic personnel with the new changes coming into effect on Thursday, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Suniti on Friday, while announcing the changes.Some areas of zone 1 have been shifted to zone 2 to ease the burden of traffic inspectors and ensure better traffic movement in zone 1.

Traffic Inspector Ashutosh Singh said, “Zone 1 is divided into four circles and the areas that fall under circle 1 are Sector 20, Phase 1 and Sector 24; circle 2 has Sector 24, Sector 58, Sector 63, Phase 3 and Sector 113; circle 3 has Sector 126, Sector 39 and Expressway; and circle 4 has Phase 2, Sector 49, Sector 142.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Zone 2, which covers the Greater Noida area, has three traffic circles. Circle 5 comprises Ecotech 3, Bisrakh, Badalpur, Dadri, and Jarcha; circle six has Surajpur, Knowledge Park, Beta 2 and Kasna areas; and circle seven comprises Ecotech 1, Dankaur, Rabupura and Jewar.” said Singh.

He further said the two assistant commissioners of police have been designated in two zones and one traffic inspector will be posted in each circle. If there is a problem of a jam in a particular circle, the traffic inspector concerned will address the problem.

“Earlier, we used to deploy personnel as per requirement in an area but now the traffic police personnel will be located in their respective areas. This will help in swift redressal of traffic related problems,” Singh said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Gautam Budh Nagar has a total of 520 traffic personnel, which includes two ACPs, seven inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, 230 head constables and 205 constables.”

Traffic police along with regional transport office are also conducting an enforcement and awareness drive from July 17 to 31, 2023, inspector Singh said.