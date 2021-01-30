Noida: Arun Vihar Institute club gets new management team

NOIDA: Established in the memory of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetrapal who had lost his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Arun Vihar Institute (AVI) club at Sector 29 in the city elected its 23rd management committee recently.

During the annual election held on January 10 this year for the new committee, Lt Col (retd) Mahendra Kumar was elected as the new president, while Col (retd) Subhash Sharma won the post of vice-president with a thumping majority. For the first time, the eight-member management committee included three female members, including Anuradha Singh, Kavita Malhotra and Sushma Malhotra. The other elected members are Col (retd) Rai Singh Deopa (VSM), Col (retd) AK Upreti and Lt Col (retd) SK Sharma.

Formed to provide sports, catering and entertainment facilities to ex-servicemen living in sectors 28, 29 and 37, the club is believed to be one of the best clubs for ex-servicemen in the national capital region (NCR). The club, which was started in 1991 by army veterans, has presently 3,900 members.

The new chief of the club, who is also the director of Shaheed Smarak in Noida, said that the new team is already on its job to make the club the best in Delhi-NCR. “The club activities were suspended for three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown last year. But after getting permission from the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, on June 14 last year we started take-home facilities of food for the senior citizens living in all three societies associated to it. From September 21 last year, we opened our library following all essential safety protocols. Since we have a very dedicated team of veterans in this committee, we will leave no stone unturned to develop the infrastructure of the club, which will provide the best sports, catering and entertainment facilities to our members,” he said.

Echoing similar views, new vice-president Sharma said that at present the club has a wide range of outdoor and indoor sports facilities, including badminton, tennis, table tennis, billiards and bridge. We regularly organise cultural shows for our members. Very soon, we’ll organise a cultural show on the eve of Saraswati Puja and Valentine’s Day,” he said.