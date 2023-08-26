Noida authority, GB Nagar police evict encroachments from authority's land

A joint team of Noida authority and Gautam Budh Nagar police evicted encroachments that had illegally come up on Noida authority land, which has an estimated value of ₹3 crore in Nalgadha village. Police said that local villagers and residents had gathered in the area and tried to obstruct the anti-encroachment drive.

Around 2,000 square metre land encroached upon illegally was made free, officials said. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on Friday under Sector 142 police station when Noida authority anti-encroachment squad and local police had reached Nalgadha area after information of illegal structures being developed on Noida authority land was received. Around 2,000 square metre land encroached upon illegally was made free.

Station house officer, Sector 142 police station, Vineet Rana said, “Illegal encroachments including construction of boundary walls of plots were being done in the jurisdiction of Noida Authority without getting an approval for the same. The eviction drive was opposed by local villagers and a few farmers who had arrived at the location and started creating ruckus, however, we successfully managed to disperse them and the eviction was completed thereafter.”

“People have been issued a warning that no establishment can come up without procuring an approval certificate from the authority and further legal action will be initiated in case of non-compliance”., added the SHO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida authority, work circle 10, senior manager, KV Singh said, “A few people had tried to obstruct us from performing the enforcement activity in the area. Legal action will be taken against illegal construction and encroachment in the future as well”.

Noida police had, on Thursday, registered an FIR against 25 people including men and women, for illegally occupying Greater Noida authority land in Shahberi area by developing various illegal establishments including double-storey buildings, shops, cricket stadium, etc. Bisrakh police, on the directions of district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, had swung into action against the unauthorised constructions. Further investigation in the case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON