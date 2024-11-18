Noida authority releases its share of Jewar airport funds

The Noida authority has released ₹486 crore for the Noida International Airport project, officials said on Sunday. The funds, part of the authority’s contribution as a major stakeholder, will be used for rehabilitating farmers whose land has been acquired for the airport’s development under the second phase of land acquisition, they added. The Noida authority has so far released ₹ 3,645 crore for the airport, which is nearing completion in Jewar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said: “The Noida authority has released the fund as its share in the Noida International Greenfield Airport project. The authority has been releasing funds as per the norms since the work started on this project.”

The Noida International Airport project, spread across 6,000 hectares along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra, is a joint venture involving three key stakeholders. The Noida authority and Greater Noida authority each hold a 37.5% stake, while the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) holds 12.5%. Together, these industrial bodies are mandated to release funds as needed, officials said.

The ₹486 crore released by the Noida authority will be allocated toward rehabilitating farmers displaced during the second phase of land acquisition for the airport. YEIDA has also initiated steps to acquire 200 hectares for this purpose as part of a larger 1,365-hectare acquisition under phase two. The additional district magistrate (land revenue), Gautam Budh Nagar, has already submitted a request for notification to the state’s civil aviation department, officials said.

The Noida authority has so far released ₹3,645 crore for the airport, which is nearing completion in Jewar. Trial operations began on November 15 and will continue until December 15, paving the way for commercial flights to commence on April 17, 2025.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the project, has announced that operations will begin with 30 flights to various destinations. “Twenty-five out of 30 flights will be domestic, three international, and two for cargo. International flights will connect Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, while domestic services will include Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Hubli, and others,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of NIAL.

NIAL added that partner airlines, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, are in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for domestic routes and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for international routes.