Noida authority to honour residents, agencies for ‘innovative’ waste management

The Noida authority will honour individuals, housing complexes, institutions, schools, and colleges etc., for coming up with innovative ways in waste management in the city, said officials on Sunday. The authority has started a contest -- ‘Swachh Citizen Contest’ -- for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested individuals, resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations (AOAs), schools, and colleges among others need to send their entries by December 7, 2021, to the authority’s health department to take part in the contest.

Applicants can make a “two-minute jingle”, or a “movie depicting an innovative awareness message”, or a “wall painting”, or a “painting” on Swachhta or Swachh survey. They can also perform a street play on the subject and send it to the authority, said the officials.

Winners in each category will be given ₹21,000 as the first prize, ₹15,000 as the second prize, and ₹11,000 as the third prize.

“The objective of the event is to engage citizens in the waste management of the city and make it a better place to live in. We hope that the residents will cooperate with us, and we will work together and handle the waste management properly, according to the rules,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority has also started a ‘Swachh innovative technology challenge’, under which, they have invited entries from residents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), RWAs, AOAs, schools, colleges among other agencies who will share innovative ideas and methodologies of waste treatment in the city.

Winners in each category will be given ₹21,000 as the first prize, ₹15,000 as the second prize, and ₹11,000 as the third prize, according to the officials.

“In this challenge, participants can share innovative ideas and methodology of waste treatment in the city. For example, if a participant can convert waste into compost at his/her premises of the house, or can recycle waste through an innovative method, the person will share his/her ways and win a prize accordingly. We can also replicate the same way in other parts of the city for better handling of waste,” said Mishra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}