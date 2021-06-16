Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority to improve portal to serve better to residents
noida news

Noida authority to improve portal to serve better to residents

Noida Authority will work to improve the functioning of its portal - pis
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:41 PM IST
HT Image

Noida Authority will work to improve the functioning of its portal - pis.mynoida.in - to help property owners do their business more easily.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has directed all department heads to update ongoing project’s current status online and also address public grievance via its portal.

“We want to further strengthen and improve the online service delivery mechanism. To make that happen we will upload Geographic information system or GIS details of each public utility and each property on the portal for the use of needy. We want to make sure all property allottees pay their bills online and get work done smoothly via this portal,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On the portal, property allottees can fill up their ‘know your customer (KYC)’ details and generate a registration number and password to do their business.

She said details of unsold or unallotted or vacant properties will be uploaded on the portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP