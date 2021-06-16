Noida authority to improve portal to serve better to residents

Noida Authority will work to improve the functioning of its portal - pis.mynoida.in - to help property owners do their business more easily.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari has directed all department heads to update ongoing project’s current status online and also address public grievance via its portal.

“We want to further strengthen and improve the online service delivery mechanism. To make that happen we will upload Geographic information system or GIS details of each public utility and each property on the portal for the use of needy. We want to make sure all property allottees pay their bills online and get work done smoothly via this portal,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

On the portal, property allottees can fill up their ‘know your customer (KYC)’ details and generate a registration number and password to do their business.

She said details of unsold or unallotted or vacant properties will be uploaded on the portal.