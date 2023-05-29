Noida to construct additional underground reservoirs to boost water supply  

The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has started work on connecting an additional supply in underground water reservoir of Sector 118 to improve the water supply to group housing societies in Sectors 74, 75, 76, and 77, officials said on Sunday.

Currently, the authority supplies water to at least a dozen group housing societies from the ground water and the Ganga water from Sector 72 water reservoirs.

The move aims to address the current water supply issues experienced by residents, particularly the high levels of total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water, making it saline.

RP Singh, the deputy general manager of the Noida authority’s water department, said, “To tackle the problem of high TDS levels in our water supply, we have made the decision to provide an additional supply from Sector 118’s underground reservoir. Once this supply is connected to these societies, both the quality and quantity of water will be improved in these areas. Our goal is to implement this additional supply within the next week.”

However, the delivery of this extra supply, which amounts to 50,000 kiloliters per day, will take a week as the existing pipeline between Sarfabad and Parthala village needs to be reinforced. Currently, the pipeline has developed some cracks, which will be repaired in approximately three to four days.

An official from the Noida authority, said, “After the repair work is finished, water from Sector 118’s underground reservoir will reach Sector 72, where the Ganga water reservoir is located. The Ganga water will be mixed with the water from Sector 118 to provide residents with better quality water. This supply will improve water quality and pressure for those experiencing issues with saline water and low pipeline pressure.”

Residents of the Express Zenith society in Sector 77 have complained about low water pressure and inconsistent supply, rendering the water unfit for consumption. Sanjiv Kumar, said, “We have lodged complaints with the Noida authority and the developer regarding erratic water supply and poor water quality. We hope that the authority will promptly address this issue without further delay.”

