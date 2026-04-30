Noida authority to launch 13 EV charging stations

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to launch 13 electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping stations at different locations in the city, officials said on Wednesday. The proposed stations will be strategically located across key locations, including Sector 6 near Noida Authority office, Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29, Sector 25A near Spice Mall, Sector 24 near ESIC Hospital, Film City in Sector 16-A, and Sector 63 near Haldiram store. Additional sites have been identified in Sectors 58, 61, and 16, as well as near Amity University in Sector 125 and at the Sector 15, Sector 18 and Electronic City Metro Stations, said officials. (HT Archive)

The move is aimed at pacing up the electric mobility and taking steps to mitigate vehicular pollutants emissions. And, to materialise the plan, the authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday to set up these battery swapping stations, said officials.

Initially, the project will serve two-and three-wheelers and it is likely to become operational within a month, said officials, adding that a similar facility for four-wheelers will be rolled out at a later stage.

SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority, in a statement issued on Wednesday said that the entire network of 13 battery swapping stations will be set up and operated by HPCL at its own expense.

“The batteries provided at these stations will be nearly 90% charged and capable of running vehicles for up to 200 km, with an estimated operational cost of around ₹1 per kilometre for users,” said Singh.

The proposed stations will be strategically located across key locations, including Sector 6 near Noida Authority office, Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29, Sector 25A near Spice Mall, Sector 24 near ESIC Hospital, Film City in Sector 16-A, and Sector 63 near Haldiram store. Additional sites have been identified in Sectors 58, 61, and 16, as well as near Amity University in Sector 125 and at the Sector 15, Sector 18 and Electronic City Metro Stations, said officials.

According to Singh, under the revenue-sharing arrangement, Noida authority will earn ₹1 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity consumed at these facilities and the consumer will also get benefitted. “The move is aimed at taking steps to reduce the vehicular emissions,” he added.

Notably, the battery swapping technology enables EV users to replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one within minutes, eliminating the need for long charging duration.

Officials believe that this convenience will play a crucial role in making electric vehicles more accessible and practical for daily use, thereby encouraging wider adoption across the city.

Noida currently has over 1.2 million registered vehicles, with two-wheelers accounting for more than half at 710,000, followed by approximately 373,000 private four-wheelers.

In contrast, the number of electric vehicles remains relatively low at 52,747 - nearly 4% of the total fleet. This includes 26,997 e-rickshaws, 13,597 cars, 11,873 bikes, 514 cabs, 258 goods carriers, 11,976 three-wheelers, 3,462 e-carts, and nine buses.

Last week, the Noida authority also announced that in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), it will launch 50 electric buses for a city bus service next month.

The project aligns with the authority’s broader vision of transforming Noida into a sustainable and smart city. By reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering emissions, the initiative is expected to contribute significantly to improving urban air quality while advancing the city’s long-term environmental objectives, said officials.