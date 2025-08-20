Noida begins crackdown against encroachment

NOIDA: The Noida authority has launched stringent action against encroachment on notified land in the city, with chief executive officer Lokesh M directing the staff to take stern action and submit reports on such violations. The CEO has sought action taken reports from land development staff against persons who are encroaching the land earmarked for the well-planned development and those against whom action has been taken and proposed. (HT Archives/Sunil Ghosh)

He has sought action taken reports from land development staff against persons who are encroaching the land earmarked for the well-planned development and those against whom action has been taken and proposed.

Lokesh M held meetings with each Lekhpal (land record clerk) and sought action taken reports about such encroachments in their respective areas.

The authority office on special duty Mahendra Prasad, OSD Kranti Shekhar and OSD Arvind Kumar Singh along with other officials were also present in the review meeting held in sector 6 office.

He also reviewed past actions such as notices issued, FIRs filed and steps taken to seal encroached premises.

“We have sought details on action taken by the land department against those indulged in the unauthorised construction, notices issued and cases where letter has been sent to the police for filing the FIR,” said Lokesh M.

He also expressed displeasure over negligence by staff in avoiding such activities.

The action taken report has been sought on five points, including details of each Khasra in each village, cases where FIR has been filed, cases where FIR is not filed by the police despite letter from the land department, cases in which premises were sealed or FIR was filed in relevant sections, awareness campaign to warn public not to buy property in these unauthorised projects, and coordinate with police, irrigation department, district administration and PWD to contain unauthorised construction, said officials.

The CEO made it clear that the Lekhpal will be held responsible if unauthorised construction continues under their watch. “The land department will have to inform the senior officials about the cases in which they have sent letters to the local police, and the police have not filed FIR against the accused involved in the illegal construction. The senior officials will coordinate with the senior cops so that the FIR can be filed against those behind the illegal construction,” said a Noida authority official.

Officials have also been asked to install or repair advertisement boards warning the public against buying plots or lands in unauthorised areas.

The Uttar Pradesh Industrial Act,1976 states that industrial bodies such as the Noida authority do not allow any project without layout map approval. “Projects coming up in notified zones of villages without having approvals of building maps are illegal; therefore no person should be trapped into buying into these projects. Buyers are advised only to buy plots in schemes launched by private small-time developers, who build buildings without approvals in place,” said the official.