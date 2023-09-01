Noida authority CEO pulls up officials for not reporting at office on time, warns of action

Lokesh M, the chief executive officer of the Noida authority, has taken steps to address issues of punctuality among staff members, including senior officials.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M addressing residents’ welfare association members at the community centre in Sector 34 on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Concerned about employees not reporting to the office on time, the CEO has issued a directive emphasizing the importance of punctuality, officials said.

During a recent inspection, it was discovered that employees were not present in the office until 10 am, despite their official reporting time being 9.30 am.

According to officials, most senior officials and employees reside in the authority’s residential colony in Sector 14A, which is a mere two kilometres from the authority’s office in Sector 6.

CEO Lokesh M said, “The officials and employees are supposed to report at 9.30 am, however, it has come to the fore that the officials are not arriving at the office even till 10.00 am. This is against the Uttar Pradesh State Government Employees Service Rules.”

The official office hours for authority employees are from 9.30 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday.

He further said, “Tardiness not only tarnishes the department’s image but also hampers our ability to promptly address public grievances due to delayed work.”

Officials said that the CEO has instructed additional CEOs to ensure strict adherence to this directive, with potential actions to be taken in cases of non-compliance.

“Senior officials have been instructed to ensure that both they and their subordinates arrive at the office on time. Failure to comply with these orders may lead to legal action,” the CEO said.