Noida cops attach illegal assets worth 5.5 crore of two gangsters

Published on Aug 19, 2022 11:01 PM IST

Among the attached properties are three plots, one in Meerut, two in Noida, and one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, the police said.(Representative image)
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached "illegally-acquired" assets worth around 5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday.

The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.

"Ensuring continuous strict action against criminals to check crime, orders were passed to attach the illegally acquired properties worth 5.50 crore of Sanjay Goyal and Sudesh Kumar under the Gangsters Act," a police spokesperson said.

Among the attached properties are three plots, one in Meerut, two in Noida, and one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, the police said.

The action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, according to officials.

