Noida: Discom decides not to cut supply to defaulters

NOIDA: The power distribution company Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to stop the disconnection drive against around 50,000 Noida consumers who together had a total outstanding bill of over ₹200 crore.

PVVNL (Noida) chief engineer, Virendra Nath Singh, said that the decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic. “To make optimum use of our workforce in providing 24x7 power supply during this ongoing crisis, we have decided to cancel our disconnection drive against nearly 50,000 consumers, who owe over ₹200 crore... since last one year. The discom had already issued notices to them and they (still) didn’t make any payment,” he said.

Of the 50,000 defaulters, over 1,500 had bills between ₹1 lakh and ₹20 lakh each, he said. “Similarly, we have 12,000 defaulters who have not cleared their dues of ₹50,000 to ₹99,000. The remaining defaulters have outstanding dues of ₹10,000 to ₹49,000,” he said.

PVVNL has nearly 325,000 consumers in Gautam Budh Nagar. “Massive disconnection drive against these defaulters was carried out in the district in December last year. But, after getting the instruction from the energy minister, we decided to call it off,” he said.