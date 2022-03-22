Noida gets target of vaccinating over 69K kids in 12-15 age group

The Uttar Pradesh state health department has given Gautam Budh Nagar district a target of vaccinating 69,814 children in the 12-15 age group, said officials on Saturday.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for this age group began on Wednesday, when around 100 children got their first dose of the Corbevax vaccine at four sessions, which were organised by the district health department.

The Union government has approved the Corbevax vaccine, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, for all children in the 12-15 age group. These vaccines are currently available through government centres only. There are an estimated 69,814 children in the 12-15 age bracket in Gautam Budh Nagar district, while there are an estimated 115,000 children in the 15-18 age group.

Officials said that the vaccination coverage is expected to increase from Monday onwards.

“We have been given a target of vaccinating 69,814 children in the 12-15 years age group by the state government. We will be increasing the vaccination sessions to 25 from Monday,” said Dr Sunil Dohare, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Dohare added that while there is no set deadline for the department to complete the target, it will ensure that the 100% target is achieved in quick time.

“Till March 22, the vaccination drive may remain sluggish since school examinations are underway. However, the district health department will be intensifying the vaccination drive for the 12-15 age group by tying up with apartment owners’ associations and schools, where special camps will be organised for vaccinating the children.

Parents say that they are enthusiastic to get their children vaccinated at the earliest.

“We are expecting that all schools will open for physical classes from the new session that is scheduled to start in a month. Parents of younger kids were earlier concerned about sending them to school without vaccination. However, since the vaccination drive has started for the 12-15 age group, parents will make sure to get their wards vaccinated and feel relieved,” said Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents’ Welfare Society.

Officials said that the district has achieved 77% first dose coverage in the 15-18 age group since its vaccination drive began on January 4.

Gautam Budh Nagar has achieved fully vaccinated status for its adult population by administering both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to an estimated 1,590,000 population. A total of 3,921,000 doses have been administered so far, said sources.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar reported seven new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 95. The death toll due in the district stands at 490, while a total of 98,471 people tested positive ever since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

