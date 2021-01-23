Noida: In-laws of man, whose body was found inside metro station washroom, arrested for his murder

Noida: The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of a 30-year-old man, whose body was found in the washroom of the Botanical Garden metro station earlier this month, were arrested for allegedly killing him.

Police said the victim, a resident of Noida’s Sector 22, had died on the night of January 11 and his body was discovered the next day. A case of murder had been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Police officers had said that the deceased had allegedly been separated from his wife for the past four years and was an alcoholic. They said that during the investigation, it came to light that the deceased’s mother-in-law (50) and brother-in-law (29) were allegedly involved in his murder. The suspects are residents of Sihani Gate, Ghaziabad.

Police said that the duo was allegedly frustrated with the behaviour of the deceased towards his wife.

“Even though they were separated, he would often contact her under the influence of alcohol and then misbehave with her. He would turn up at their house in Ghaziabad and create scenes. Four days before his death also, he had gone to their house and had allegedly tried to molest his 10-year-old sister-in-law as well,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

After this incident, police said the suspects allegedly came up with a plan to do away with him. On the evening of January 11, the brother-in-law allegedly reached out to the deceased at his place in Noida to have drinks. He allegedly persuaded him to come to the local market, and then took him to the washroom at the metro station.

Police said the suspects allegedly used a knife to stab him in the neck, chest and stomach. The deceased also sustained a head injury from a porcelain sink in the urinal. The duo was arrested from near the Mahamaya flyover on Friday afternoon following a tip-off from an informant, officers added.

The deceased’s belongings such as a backpack, clothes, belt buckle and a flute were recovered allegedly from the possession of the suspects. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.