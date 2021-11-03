Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Man wanted for murder of advocate arrested in Meerut
noida news

Noida: Man wanted for murder of advocate arrested in Meerut

The suspect, Sandeep Pilwan who is a resident of Ilhabas village, allegedly murdered his cousin Nishant Pilwan, an advocate, on the night of October 25 near his house over a property dispute
Suspect Sandeep Pilwan in police custody on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 32-year-old man wanted for the murder of an advocate was arrested on Wednesday. He was arrested from Meerut in a joint operation by the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) and Noida police, officials said.

The suspect, Sandeep Pilwan who is a resident of Ilhabas village, allegedly murdered his cousin Nishant Pilwan, an advocate, on the night of October 25 near his house over a property dispute.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that Nishant had gone to visit a relative in the same village. On his way home, Sandeep shot him dead and fled on a scooter at 9.30pm, he said.

Nishant’s father Prem Singh filed a complaint at Phase 2 police station.

The Noida police scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspect and the vehicle used in the crime.

“On Wednesday, Sandeep was arrested in a joint operation by Meerut STF and Noida police. The Noida police team took him to the bushes in Noida’s Sector 85 where he had hid the countrymade gun and scooter used in the crime. At the crime spot, the suspect snatched a sub-inspector’s revolver and fired at the police team in order to escape. In retaliatory firing, the suspect was injured in his left leg and overpowered,” the DCP said.

RELATED STORIES

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had a dispute with his cousin over a piece of land, police said. “Sandeep sold a part of the disputed property to someone else. Nishant warned Sandeep of legal action, following which he murdered the advocate and fled to Meerut,” Chander said, adding that police had announced a reward of 50,000 on the suspect’s arrest.

Members of Surajpur district bar association on Monday said that they would protest if the suspect was not arrested soon.

“The suspect was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody,” the DCP said

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. On Sunday, police had arrested suspect’s wife Savita for criminal conspiracy.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP