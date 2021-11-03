Noida: Man wanted for murder of advocate arrested in Meerut

A 32-year-old man wanted for the murder of an advocate was arrested on Wednesday. He was arrested from Meerut in a joint operation by the Meerut Special Task Force (STF) and Noida police, officials said.

The suspect, Sandeep Pilwan who is a resident of Ilhabas village, allegedly murdered his cousin Nishant Pilwan, an advocate, on the night of October 25 near his house over a property dispute.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that Nishant had gone to visit a relative in the same village. On his way home, Sandeep shot him dead and fled on a scooter at 9.30pm, he said.

Nishant’s father Prem Singh filed a complaint at Phase 2 police station.

The Noida police scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspect and the vehicle used in the crime.

“On Wednesday, Sandeep was arrested in a joint operation by Meerut STF and Noida police. The Noida police team took him to the bushes in Noida’s Sector 85 where he had hid the countrymade gun and scooter used in the crime. At the crime spot, the suspect snatched a sub-inspector’s revolver and fired at the police team in order to escape. In retaliatory firing, the suspect was injured in his left leg and overpowered,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had a dispute with his cousin over a piece of land, police said. “Sandeep sold a part of the disputed property to someone else. Nishant warned Sandeep of legal action, following which he murdered the advocate and fled to Meerut,” Chander said, adding that police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on the suspect’s arrest.

Members of Surajpur district bar association on Monday said that they would protest if the suspect was not arrested soon.

“The suspect was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody,” the DCP said

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. On Sunday, police had arrested suspect’s wife Savita for criminal conspiracy.

