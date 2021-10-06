Noida may have received its last monsoon spell of 2021 on Tuesday: Weather analysts

Weather analysts said that the 5mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5pm in Noida on Tuesday was “likely the last spell of 2021 monsoon, and that the city is likely to be dry from Wednesday”.

“As expected, the (Tuesday rainfall) was the last spell of this monsoon, and was caused due to mixing of winds in the transition phase. Different wind directions -- like easterly, southwesterly, and westerly -- got mixed, leading to thunderclouds and rainfall at some isolated pockets in the city. The easterly winds will thus be withdrawn from Wednesday, and the region will receive only dry and warm westerly winds. Temperatures during the days may slightly rise for a few days, and the monsoon will be withdrawn following the arrival of westerly wind,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday did not mention about the “last spell of 2021 monsoon” or further rainfall. “The sky is likely to be cloudy, and the maximum and minimum temperatures may hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius,” said an IMD official on Tuesday.

Noida recorded the last rainfall -- of 38.5mm -- on September 24, and 1mm on September 25.

On Tuesday, the city saw a slight dip in mercury -- over one degree Celsius -- following the light drizzle in the evening, said officials. The IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida on Tuesday at 35.2 degrees Celsius and 25.4 degrees Celsius, against 36 degrees Celsius and 25.7 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

The Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the national capital region (NCR), the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius -- one degree below and five degrees above the season’s average, respectively. The humidity levels oscillated between 81 and 56%.