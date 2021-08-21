Noida metro to resume Aqua Line service on Sundays: 5 key things for passengers

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume the services of Aqua Line train from Sunday, after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxation in weekend curfew. Aqua Line connects Noida to Greater Noida.

The relaxation given by Uttar Pradesh government will come into effect from August 22.

"Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards," NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari said on Friday.

Here's everything the passengers need tp know about resumption of services on Aqua Line:

The services on Sundays will begin from 8 am and continue till 10 pm.

From Monday to Saturday, the services for passengers will be available from 6am to 10pm.

The metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida will not skip stations during weekends.

The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday.

Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations.