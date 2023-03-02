Noida police arrest two suspects who posed as navy officer and duped people

Two people were arrested in Gautam Budh Nagar for duping at least nine people of more than ₹50lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Navy.

Atul Mathur (26), was arrested on Tuesday, while the second, Sunny Kumar (30) was arrested on Wednesday. Police teams have been deployed to nab four other suspects, said investigators. (HT Photo)

One suspect, Atul Mathur (26), was arrested on Tuesday, while the second, Sunny Kumar (30) was arrested on Wednesday, said investigators.

The matter came to light after the police received a tip-off that a group was duping people living in village areas in Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, Mathur and nearby districts on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Navy.

“Acting on the tip-off, Mathur was arrested from his residence in Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120 on Tuesday,” said Pramodh Kumar Prajapati, station house officer of Sector 113 Police Station. According to investigators, Mathur posed as a lieutenant commander in the Indian Navy and took ₹9lakh from these people on the pretext of getting them a job as a divisional clerk in the Navy.

“Indian Navy sailor peak caps, badges, uniform and other items used by the suspect in impersonating an Indian Navy officer were recovered from Mathur’s possession. Based on evidence, a first information report was registered under sections of impersonating a public officer, cheating, forgery and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, the names of five other accomplices of Mathur came to light after which Kumar was arrested on Wednesday from Amrapali Zodiac society on Wednesday,” said Sachin Awasthi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He said police teams have been deployed to nab the four other suspects.

“The group has been active since 2021 and has duped at least nine people of over ₹50 lakh. The two arrested suspects were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday,” he added.

