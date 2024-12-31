Noida Police deploys 3,000 personnel for New Year’s Eve security

Anticipating heavy footfall in Noida and Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police have implemented extensive security measures, deploying nearly 3,000 police personnel and seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). Officials said that the arrangements aim to ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents. For efficient management, the district has been divided into three super zones led by deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). These super zones are further divided into 10 zones, 27 sectors, and 119 sub-sectors to facilitate close monitoring. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have made an elaborate security arrangement in the district for New Year’s Eve. All the malls in Noida and Greater Noida have been instructed to check dark areas, like parking zones, and rectify [issues] immediately. Additionally, they were directed to deploy additional mall security close to the women’s washrooms and install a safety net outside the building if someone attempts any unusual activity in an inebriated condition,” said Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Traffic and drunk driving measures

The police have identified vulnerable stretches prone to speeding and will deploy traffic personnel equipped with speed guns to penalise violators. Zigzag barriers will be placed at 115 locations across the district, and breathalyser checks will be conducted at 30 junctions, police said.

To manage the influx of vehicles into the district, designated parking spaces are available at GIP and Gardens Galleria malls, police said. Residents visiting the SKY One, Sterling Mall, Advant Navis Business Park, Gaur City malls, Jagat farm, and Pari Chowk, will be able to use the parking spaces of these malls.

E-challan will be issued against violators in a no-parking zone, according to the advisory issued by Noida Traffic Police.

Parking facility will be available at the Sector 18 multilevel parking, and the road under Sector 18 metro station will be closed. Only vehicles coming from Sector 18 will be allowed to ply on the route.

“As drunken driving can lead to any major accident, we will strictly enforce checking against violators on New Year’s night. If someone is caught driving in an inebriated condition, the car will be seized, hefty fines will be imposed, and legal action will follow,” said Singh. To support women in emergencies, certified cabs and autos will also be available, she added.

Zone-wise monitoring

For efficient management, the district has been divided into three super zones led by deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). These super zones are further divided into 10 zones, 27 sectors, and 119 sub-sectors to facilitate close monitoring.

Station house officers have been instructed to ensure that no parties are held at malls, clubs, or community halls without proper permissions. Singh added, “We are expecting nearly two lakh vehicular movements on December 31st night in the district. Driving under the influence of alcohol, consuming alcohol in parked cars, and any type of nuisance that disturbs law and order will not be tolerated.”