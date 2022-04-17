Noida police on high alert after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the northwestern part of Delhi Saturday evening, officials said.

Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones - Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement.

The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said.

The police have urged the public to stay cautious and alert local policemen immediately if they come to know of any clash or ruckus in their area so that any unfortunate incident could be prevented.

Clashes broke out Saturday between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving several police personnel injured, according to officials.

