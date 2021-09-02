Noida: Rains leave several roads waterlogged

Noida: Morning showers in Noida led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several main roads of the city on Wednesday.

The worst affected areas were Labour Chowk, underpass at Mamura metro bridge in Sector 61, Vishwakarma Marg, and Electronic City metro station. Heavy waterlogging was also reported from the stretch near Fortis hospital and Haldwani mod in Greater Noida, officials said.

“The traffic was moving very slow due to the waterlogging at some areas, including the road near Fortis hospital, Sector 61 underpass and Labour Chowk, among others. However, at DND cut and Mahamaya Flyover, the traffic was normal as the water was pumped out before 8am,” said an official from the Noida traffic police department.

With some of the major roads waterlogged, commuters sought alternative routes while the broken roads in some areas added to their discomfort.

“Several stretches of Vishwakarma Marg were waterlogged and there were also some potholes. So, I had to be very attentive while going towards Indirapuram in the morning. On the way, I took shelter near Sector 59 metro station as the underpass was fully waterlogged. Later, I took a longer route to avoid the underpass,”said Vaibhav Maheshwari, who commuted towards Indirapuram on a two-wheeler from Noida’s Sector 75.

“The traffic towards Delhi was very slow during the morning hours. I use Noida bypass road from Vishwakarma Marg to reach Delhi. But the connecting route is broken with big potholes which fill up during the rains and become dangerous for driving,” said Sangeeta Mishra, another commuter going to Delhi for work.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 35mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday. So far, Noida has been rainfall deficient. According to the IMD, the city has received about 65% deficient rainfall since June 1 till date. It has so far seen 155mm of rainfall against the expected 448.9mm.

Meanwhile, officials of the Noida authority said that several workers were rushed to clear the roads.

“Since the rainfall was heavy, there were some instances of waterlogging. But all our workers were in the field sorting out the issues. At the Sector 61 underpass towards Mamura, there are pumps installed but we must also understand that there will be some retention time whenever there is a heavy rainfall. The roads where waterlogging happened were later cleared off water, and we are also working on such spots,” said PK Kaushik, general manager, Noida authority.

Meanwhile, the weather analysts said that there are chances of light to moderate rains on Thursday too.

“Noida may also see rainfall on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31 and 25°C,” said an IMD official.

“On Wednesday, the Delhi-NCR received excessive moisture intrusion from both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This led to heavy rains. The moisture is still there, so there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall on Thursday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

According to IMD, the rainfall below 1.5mm is considered very light, between 1.5mm and 15mm is light, 15mm and 64mm as moderate, 64mm and 110mm as heavy and above 110mm as very heavy.