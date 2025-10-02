Noida Ramlila committees to burn effigies of inflation, terrorism

Noida:As the nation will celebrate Dussehra as the triumph of good over evil by burning effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnath, several Ramlila committees will mark the day with additional effigies representing societal issues. The ceremonial burning (Dahan) starts at 7 pm. The main effigies at the Sector 62 ground are Raavan (70 ft), Kumbhakarn (65 ft) and Meghanath (60 ft), which will be incinerated along with three smaller, 10-foot effigies representing women’s oppression, inflation, and Pakistan state-sponsored terrorism. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These include symbolic figures for women’s oppression, inflation, and—a new this year—Pakistan state-sponsored terrorism.

Dr. Munna Sharma, General Secretary of the Sector 62 Shree Ram Mitra Mandal Ramlila Committee, said, “On October 2, the final battle between Ram and Raavan will be enacted, culminating in the symbolic defeat of Raavan.”

Huge crowds are expected to gather to witness the incineration of the effigies.

Sanjay Bali, general secretary of Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC), which organises the Noida Stadium event in sector 21 A said, “Our preparations are complete. Effigies of Raavan, Kumbhakarn, and Meghnath—measuring 80 ft, 75 ft, and 65 ft respectively—will be set ablaze at 8 pm, along with a green fireworks display,” said Bali.

To manage the anticipated heavy footfall, Noida Police has announced extensive traffic diversions around the Noida Stadium and key approach roads. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pravin Ranjan Singh, said, “Traffic movement from Sector 12/22 crossing to the stadium will be prohibited. Similar restrictions will apply from the Sector 10/21 U-turn and from Sector 31/25 towards the venue.”

The traffic coming from Sector 16, Rajnigandha Chowk to Sector 12/22/56 will be diverted to Jalvayu Vihar, Nithari, and then NTPC and Gijhor, said Noida Traffic Police in a statement. The traffic coming from Sector 12/22/56 for Sector 16 will also be diverted to Sector 57, Gijhor, Sector 31/25, and then Sector 16.

Bal Ramlila, hosted by the Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha, is ongoing at Central Park of Sector 137.

General Secretary Pramod Rajput said, “Raavan Dahan will take place at 8.30 pm. We get our effigies from Mayapuri, Delhi, and they are assembled on the ground here. Once installed, the effigies are about thirty-five feet tall.”