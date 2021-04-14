Noida reports highest single day spike of 483 cases, to increase bed strength to 4,000

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 483 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest spike in a single day ever since the outbreak of the viral infection in March last year, according to the state’s daily health bulletin. With this, the overall tally of the district has mounted to 28,439 cases, including 2,027 active cases. The previous highest for the district was 327 cases reported on July 18 last year, officials said.

To deal with the sudden spike in positive cases this month, the district administration has decided to increase the number of Covid beds in different hospitals from around 2,500 to about 4,000, the officials said. On Tuesday, the district had reported four deaths due to Covid-19, taking the district’s toll to 97, the health bulletin showed.

In a meeting with heads of different cells of the integrated Covid-19 command centre in sector 59, GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that it is the need of the hour to increase the number of dedicated beds to 4,000 in different hospitals. “At present, the district has around 2,500 dedicated Covid-19 beds, including 528 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, in different facilities. But keeping in mind that as many as 2,339 cases have been detected in first 14 days of April, it is needed to have additional beds ready in the hospitals,” he said.

While Sharda hospital has been asked to increase its capacity to 720 from 380 beds, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) will now have 300 beds (earlier 200). Similarly, Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been asked to increase its capacity to 300 from 200 beds and Jaypee hospital from 40 to 240, the DM said.

The district at present has 10 Covid-dedicated hospitals, which include eight private facilities, the officials said.

Suhas further said that the rise in active cases has badly affected the vaccination, testing and contact tracing activities in the district. He said that the hospitals have also shown their keen interest in developing exclusive facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “All the private and government hospitals have been asked to ensure that all patients must be treated without any delay. The standard protocol for Covid-19 will be followed at every step by all these hospitals,” he said.

Replying to a query on patients coming from other districts, the DM said that since it’s a matter of lives of the patients, they can’t be denied treatment. “But, we are planning to issue directions for other hospitals in neighbouring districts to first co-ordinate with the Covid-dedicated facilities here regarding the availability of beds, before referring their patients,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the private Covid-19 facilities have been categorically asked to admit the referred patients from other districts, only if they are having adequate beds. “The health department officials have been asked to take stock of patients from other districts being treated in GB Nagar hospitals,” he said.

When contacted, Dr NK Sharma, president of Noida chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that since the new strain of infection is more lethal, the district administration must notify smaller clinics and hospitals as Covid-dedicated facilities. “Since there is an apparent rush for the beds in government hospitals and people belonging to lower income groups can’t afford their treatment in corporate hospitals, it is always feasible to notify smaller private hospitals and clinics for the treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he said.