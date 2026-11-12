Noida retains Super Swachh League status, ranks 1st in U.P.

NOIDA: Noida has maintained its position in the Super Swachh League category in the 10th edition of Swachh Survekshan, results of which were declared on Wednesday, officials said.

Noida focused on various aspects to perform consistently well, including intensifying door-to-door waste collection, promoting segregation of wet and dry waste at source, said a senior official. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

SP Singh, general manager of the Noida Authority, said Noida bagged first position in Uttar Pradesh. “Noida has maintained its position in the Super Swachh League category and ranked first in UP in this year’s Swachh Survekshan rankings,” he said.

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Singh said Noida focused on various aspects to perform consistently well, including intensifying door-to-door waste collection, promoting segregation of wet and dry waste at source, and strengthening waste processing facilities.

The Authority has been encouraging bulk waste generators – including hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges, and group housing societies – to install on-site composting units to reduce the burden on centralised waste-processing facilities.

The Authority has also focused on beautification of public spaces through wall paintings, improved public conveniences, and maintenance of roads, footpaths, and roadside drains. GPS-based monitoring of waste collection vehicles and surveillance through the Integrated Command and Control Centre have yielded good results, officials said.

Noida has steadily improved its position from being ranked 324th in 2018 to 150th in 2019, 25th in 2020, 4th in 2021, and 5th in 2022. In 2023, the city was declared the cleanest in UP and secured 2nd rank among 342 cities with a population of 3-10 lakh. Nationally, it was placed 14th out of 446 cities in the 1-10 lakh population bracket. In 2024-25, Noida made it to the Super Swachh League among 23 cities.

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{{^usCountry}} The Super Swachh League is a recognition category honouring top cities that consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Super Swachh League is a recognition category honouring top cities that consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years. {{/usCountry}}