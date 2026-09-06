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Noida sector 53 residents raise concerns over frequent power outages

Noida: Residents of Sector 53 have raised concerns over frequent power outages in the area, claiming they have faced power cuts almost every day for the past six months

Published on: Sep 6, 2026, 07:37:30 IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida: Residents of Sector 53 have raised concerns over frequent power outages in the area, claiming they have faced power cuts almost every day for the past six months.

Noida sector 53 residents raise concerns over frequent power outages
Noida sector 53 residents raise concerns over frequent power outages

The power department, however, said there was no known ongoing issue in the sector.

Ram Lakhan Chaudhary, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Kanchenjunga Apartments in Sector 53, claimed, “For the last six months, the power has gone out for about one to two hours almost every day. This is a persistent issue that has worsened over time.”

Chaudhary added that the frequent outages have led residents to rely on inverters.

Residents also raised concerns over voltage fluctuations and phase-related outages in the sector. Virendra Singh Negi, general secretary of Sector 53 RWA, said the electricity-related problems were not limited to power cuts.

“Electricity-related issues include fluctuations and voltage problems, such as frequent phase outages. Power cuts occur immediately when it rains; for instance, the power has been out for two hours today,” Negi claimed.

“Underground cable fault near Substation-53 has been persisting for about 10 days. The power supply for Feeder No. 9 has been routed through Feeder No. 1, which already carries a significant load from Kanchanjunga Apartments and Kanchanjunga Market,” Negi said.

Mohit Dixit, executive engineer, UPPCL, said: “There was a power cut on Saturday for about an hour due to some issue. However, there is no ongoing issue, and no such complaint has been brought to me.”

Dixit added that the feeder-related issue raised by residents would also be looked into.

 
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