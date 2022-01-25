Noida: Security guard arrested for killing wife over ‘late’ dinner

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A 35-year-old security guard was arrested on Monday night for allegedly killing his wife over the delay in serving food at their rented accommodation in Sector 141.

The suspect was identified as Sonu Kumar alias Anil, a native of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Sonu was presently living with his wife, Sharda Devi, 33, in Noida’s Sector 141, police said, adding that the couple has two children – a daughter,12, and son, 8 – who live at their mother’s sister’s place in Uttarakhand.

Uttam Kumar, station house officer, Sector 142, said that the suspect worked as a security guard at a private company while his wife worked at another company in Noida.

“Sonu used to drink heavily due to which he had frequent quarrel with his wife. On Monday evening, he returned home and asked his wife for food. She was busy with some work and could not serve food. The suspect got angry and he allegedly pulled the two ends of the shawl, which was around the woman’s neck, and strangled her,” he said.

Locals informed police and a team from Sector 142 police station reached the spot. The police team rushed the woman to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead, the SHO said.

The deceased’s brother Sunil Kumar, 25, filed a complaint alleging murder by his brother-in-law. In his complaint, Sunil said that his sister had complained about domestic violence by her husband on several occasions in the past.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. “The suspect fled the spot after committing the crime. On Monday night, police received information about his movement near Sector 142 Metro station. A police team reached the spot and arrested him,” the SHO said, adding that the suspect was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody.

