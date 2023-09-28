Noida: Skywalk project likely to miss deadline as design is changed

The skywalk project, proposed by the Noida authority to connect Noida Metro Rail Corporation’(NMRC)’s Sector 51 Metro station on the Aqua Line to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s Sector 52 Metro station on the Blue Line, is likely to be delayed as the design of the project was changed owing to the presence of the Metro line’s underground cable network at the site, said an official, adding that the project work started in March this year with a deadline for completion in October 2023.

(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

However, officials said the project is unlikely to meet the deadline, as only 45 to 50% of the civil works have been completed so far.

The Aqua Line is a line of Noida Metro, and connects Noida and Greater Noida. It consists of 21 metro stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot in Greater Noida. The Blue line of the Delhi Metro runs through parts of Delhi and Noida. The two Metro lines are not connected and their closest stations are located at a distance of more than 400 metres, said officials.

The skywalk will be air-conditioned and have components of civil and electrical works, including a travelator, which will move at .5metre per second, for better connectivity.

A Noida authority official, who is involved with the project, said, “The skywalk will be 420m long and five metres wide, and will be ‘L’ shaped, as the adjacent plot has been allocated to a private firm for commercial activities.”

“But when excavation started, we found the Metro line’s underground cabling at the spot. Because it was not viable to remove the cables, we had to change the design of the skywalk,” the official said.

Pankaj Garg, junior engineer, Noida Authority, confirmed that the design of the skywalk has been changed. “Earlier, the skywalk was planned with one column and now that has been changed to two columns,” he said.

The electrical works, which is estimated to cost ₹15.73 crore, have not started at the project site, said officials, adding that they now hope the project to be ready by March 2024.

With the construction of the skywalk under way, a 300m long walkway at the spot had to be dismantled, besides stopping the e-rickshaw service between the two stations, said officials, adding that these steps have resulted in temporary hardship to commuters looking to interchange between the two Metro networks.

