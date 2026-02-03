Noida to finalise agency to streamline traffic management

NOIDA: The Noida authority is set to finalise an agency to work on civil projects for improving traffic management in the city and enable commuters to enjoy smooth ride, officials said on Monday, adding that the Authority has issued tenders worth ₹16 crore for several civil works. “The Noida authority will repair broken stretches and also take multiple measures to improve street furniture to offer safety to pedestrians and smooth traffic flow to commuters,” a Noida authority officer told HT on Monday, requesting anonymity. (HT Archive)

The ₹16 crore budget has been approved for civil works following a software engineer Yuvraj Singh’s death by drowning at an unbarricaded water-filled plot in Sector 150 on January 17.

The Authority has planned multiple civil works to fix basic faults such as damaged road surfaces, broken drain edges, weak shoulders, and absence of safe pedestrian space that often contribute to accidents, said officials.

The largest share of this work will be carried out along the busy DSC corridor, covering Sectors 47, 48, 100 and 107. The stretch witnesses heavy office-hour traffic and frequent slowdowns at intersections. Also, service roads from the DSC T-point towards Sky Mark Mall, the Vodamahadev junction, and several 18-metre and 24-metre internal roads will be resurfaced.

“Engineers will also correct uneven road levels at traffic signals where vehicles often wobble, skid or lose balance due to rutting and poor camber. This road-strengthening package alone accounts for ₹14.6 crore, indicating the scale of resurfacing and junction correction planned on this corridor,” said same official cited above.

The Authority is also addressing problem spots that regularly shrink the usable road width.

In front of Logix Mall in Sector 32A, an exposed and damaged drain has for months caused waterlogging and forced pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. The drain will be repaired and covered with concrete slabs at a cost of about ₹7 lakh, restoring both pedestrian safety and road space on a crowded market-facing road, said officials.

A similar issue has been identified along the MP-3 road near the Morna green belt. Here, an open drain and eroded road edge push walkers, cyclists and two-wheelers into traffic near an intersection. The Authority plans to cover the drain and strengthen the roadside edge at a cost of around ₹12 lakh, said officials.

Older sectors are also part of the repair plan. In Sector 8, drains at multiple locations will be repaired to prevent rainwater from collecting along road edges and weakening the surface, said officials.

This work is estimated at ₹11 lakh.

In village Aghapur, a more detailed drain rehabilitation project will be taken up, including concrete repair, mesh fixing and culvert repairs so that stormwater flows into proper channels instead of spilling onto approach roads. This project is pegged at about ₹45 lakh, said officials.

Across Kailash Road, Gijhore, ESI Road and residential Sectors 22, 23, 24, 52, 53, 61 and 70, maintenance teams will fill potholes, repair broken interlocking tiles, and repaint central verges and footpaths, they said.

Over time, damaged verges and tiles have allowed encroachment and informal parking, gradually narrowing these roads and slowing traffic. Restoring these edges is expected to reclaim carriageway space. This set of works is estimated to cost nearly ₹ 1 crore, officials added.