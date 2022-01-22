Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida traffic police develop integrated mechanism to check accidents, improve road safety
noida news

Noida traffic police develop integrated mechanism to check accidents, improve road safety

The traffic police will feed the data in the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) mobile app for analysis and possible solutions to the problems. The iRAD mobile application is an initiative of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), which aims to improve road safety across the country
Noida traffic police team put on reflective tape on a public awareness board to improve visibility near Noida film city, Sector 16A, in Noida on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Noida traffic police released a new integrated mechanism to check accidents and improve road safety in the district on Saturday.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said this new initiative integrates several police services. “When there is an accident, locals or the victim first dial 112 to inform the police. The Dial 112 vehicles, which swiftly reach accident spots, will now inform ambulances and fire tenders, whenever needed. The victims can also dial 108 for ambulances and 102 for fire services. The police team will also inform the traffic department and a team will reach the spot and photograph or videograph the spot and try to find the reason that led to the accident,” he said.

The traffic police will feed the data in the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) mobile app for analysis and possible solutions to the problems. The iRAD mobile application is an initiative of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), which aims to improve road safety across the country.

The DCP said that sometimes locals spot accidents and are the first responders. “But some people still hesitate to help accident victims fearing questioning by the police. We want to assure people that they will not be unnecessarily questioned,” he said.

Earlier, the government would reward good samaritans 2,000 for helping the victims during “golden hour”--the one hour following a traumatic injury during which there is the highest likelihood of preventing death. Saha said that in October last year, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) revised this amount to 5,000.

RELATED STORIES

The police officer said the traffic department is also pasting reflective tapes at accident-prone areas for safety reasons. “This is important as fog reduces visibility during winter,” the DCP said.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s Dial 112 service comprises a fleet of 66 four-wheel police response vehicles (PRVs) and 60 two-wheelers to attend emergency calls. On average, PRVs reach the accident/crime spots in 6.09 minutes in urban areas and 7.58 minutes in rural areas in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The district police department recorded 368 deaths due to 798 accidents last year as compared to 2020, when 380 people died in 740 accidents in the district. In 2021, 504 people were injured in these accidents while in 2020, 528 people were injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP