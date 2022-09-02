Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor

A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered.

According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), the 'doctor' - one Priyaranjan Thakur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.

The DCP said the woman visited the IVF Creation World Centre in the Eco Village 2 housing society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh region on August 19.

She was a regular visitor and was undergoing In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) 'treatments'. However, she fell ill and because the facility lacked emergency care, her condition worsened and she slipped into a coma, after which she had to be transferred to another hospital.

She died on August 26.

"During investigation, Thakur's medical certificates were verified. His MBBS degree of 2005 mentioned Bhupendra Narayan University in Madhepura, Bihar, but during verification the degree was found to be fake," DCP Rajesh said.

Thakur has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including death due to negligence after the woman's husband filed a complaint. A second case has been filed with charges like cheating and forgery, police said.

