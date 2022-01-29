Noida: Woman dies, male friend goes missing after they jump into Yamuna river

In a possible suicide pact, a 24-year-old woman died, while her male friend, (34), went missing after the duo jumped into the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Noida on Saturday afternoon.

Bharat Kumar Rathi, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station, said that the duo reached the spot in the man’s car. “They parked the car and jumped into the river. Some local residents witnessed the incident and informed police. A police team accompanied by divers reached the spot and she was rushed to the district hospital in Noida, where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

SHO Rathi said that the divers were trying to trace the man, but he was yet to be found. He said that it appears the man was swept away by the river currents. The two were residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

SHO Rathi said that the man was married and had three minor children. “We informed his family members, who reached Noida in the evening. Primary investigations revealed that he ran a garment business in Delhi and the deceased woman was his employee for the last four months. The man’s family members said that they are unsure of the reason that led to the tragic incident,” he added.

Police said the woman’s identity was established and her family members were informed. “The woman was single. It is not exactly clear what led to the incident,” SHO Rathi said.

The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem and the medical report is awaited. Police said they are yet to file a complaint.

Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, said cops at Sector 126 police station are investigating the matter from all angles.