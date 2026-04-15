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Noida workers’ protest continues; situation under control, says police

Additionally, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate administration warned contractors of strict action in case of any involvement of workers linked to them in acts of unrest or damage to property

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:50 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Workers’ protests demanding salary hike continued on Wednesday morning in Noida despite the revised salary structure by the Uttar Pradesh government and district administration.

The protest was held in Dadri in Greater Noida and in Noida, Sector 63. (PTI photo)

Additionally, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate administration warned contractors of strict action in case of any involvement of workers linked to them in acts of unrest or damage to property. The protest was held in Dadri in Greater Noida and in Noida, Sector 63.

“Police personnel are present at the spot, and no protest or demonstration is taking place. The situation is under control,” said Noida Police in a statement.

Also Read:Noida workers’ protest continues despite revised pay; 300+ arrested. Here’s why

Police said over 6,000 personnel are on the ground to prevent unrest in any area of Noida and Greater Noida. As a precautionary measure, officials said the personnel will remain deployed for three days.

Additionally, district magistrate Medha Roopam said the administration has engaged with multiple stakeholders over the past two days, with a particular focus on labour contractors and agencies that play a key role in workforce mobilisation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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