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Noida workers’ protest: Two FIRs lodged over online posts

Noida police registered two FIRs against unknown social media accounts for spreading false information related to last month's workers' protests.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Noida: Two fresh first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against unknown social media accounts in connection with the Noida workers’ protests last month, Noida police officials said on Sunday.

According to the first FIR, seen by HT, the platforms were being used to “spread threatening, false, and offensive posts, articles, and messages related to police action. (HT Archive)

Both FIRs were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(1)(b) (criminal intimidation), and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. They were filed by a police sub-inspector (SI), Media Cell of Gautam Budh Nagar, who monitors social media platforms.

According to the first FIR, seen by HT, the platforms were being used to “spread threatening, false, and offensive posts, articles, and messages related to police action. These posts depict police action as illegal, oppressive, and exploitative, attempting to create distrust in the minds of the public toward the police and administration.”

“These posts and writings were intended to influence public perception, incite, and promote violence and unrest, adversely affecting public order,” it added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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