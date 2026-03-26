Noida: Elevated road to decongest Delhi-Noida Link Road planned

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to build a 1.4-km elevated road to connect Mahamaya Flyover with Yamuna Embankment Road, which commences from the city’s Sector 94, officials said on Wednesday. This elevated corridor will give direct connectivity to commuters coming from the Delhi link road and the under construction elevated road from Chilla regulator till Mahamaya flyover, said officials.. (HT Archive)

The project aims to decongest the existing Delhi-Noida link road that witnesses traffic congestion daily, and also stretches, where DND traffic merges with Delhi-Noida link road that begins from Mahamaya Flyover and connects Delhi at Mayur Vihar, they added.

According to officials, the authority realised that Delhi-Noida Link road and Mahamaya Flyover commuters have to face severe traffic congestion the moment they exit them and take Noida’s Delhi-Noida Link road coming from Mayur Vihar or other roads to go towards Greater Noida via Noida Expressway or Agra, thereby, causing huge chaos. The condition worsens during peak hours in the morning and evening.

“We’ve proposed this new 1.4 km elevated road from Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 94. This will provide smooth and seamless travel experience for thousands of the commuters who use this corridor. Once built the elevated road will offer congestion-free ride for those who travel between Delhi and Noida or go towards Agra,” Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of Noida authority told HT.

Karunesh has directed the civil department to prepare alignment of this project.

“Following the CEO’s approval on Tuesday, we will write to the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to carry out a survey, prepare a detailed report and also make an alignment. Once the report is report is submitted, we will take the project to the next stage,” said SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority.

This elevated corridor will give direct connectivity to commuters coming from the Delhi link road and the under construction elevated road from Chilla regulator till Mahamaya flyover, said officials.

“We have proposed 1.4 km elevated road in a manner so that commuters from Delhi and Noida enjoy smooth ride and get an alternative route from Noida to Greater Noida,” said Karunesh, who added that the detailed project report (DPR) of this project will be prepared soon.