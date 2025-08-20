Search
Noida: Man falls off under construction building, dies

ByArun Singh
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:42 am IST

Police identified him as Dilip Pandit, originally from Ara (Bihar), residing in Barola in Noida's Sector 49. He worked as a daily wager at the under-construction building

Noida: A 45-year-old worker died after falling off the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 116 on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that a security guard, Akash Singh, who works at an ATM close to the under-construction site, alerted the police about the incident. (Representational image (PTI))

Police identified him as Dilip Pandit, originally from Ara (Bihar), residing in Barola in Noida’s Sector 49. He worked as a daily wager at the under-construction building.

“On Monday around 5.30 pm, when Pandit was working on the terrace of a fifth-floor under-construction building, he lost balance, and fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“His colleagues, workers, and contractor rushed him to a government hospital in Sector 39, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” the officer added.

Police said that a security guard, Akash Singh, who works at an ATM close to the under-construction site, alerted the police about the incident. A team of Sector 113 police and a forensic team investigated the spot and informed his family.

“No case has been registered as no complaint has been received yet. Further investigation is underway,” said station house officer (Sector 113) Krishna Gopal Sharma.

