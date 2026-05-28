Noida: Man held in 2.10 cr digital arrest fraud case

Noida: A 26-year-old man from Haryana was arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts to a cyber fraud gang involved in a ₹2.10 crore “digital arrest” scam, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, was allegedly working as a mule account holder for cyber criminals to route money obtained through online fraud. Two other accused linked to the cyber fraud case had already been arrested earlier. (Representational image)

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The suspect, identified as a resident of Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, was allegedly working as a mule account holder for cyber criminals to route money obtained through online fraud. Two other accused linked to the cyber fraud case had already been arrested earlier, they added.

“The fraud took place on April 10 when scammers contacted a Noida resident while posing as officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Pune. The fraudsters allegedly claimed that the bank accounts linked to the victim’s Aadhaar card were being used for terror funding and threatened him with arrest and legal action,” said Noida police in a statement.

Police said the suspects also sent fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) letters and forged arrest warrants through WhatsApp to pressure the victim. Fearing action, the victim transferred ₹2.10 crore into multiple bank accounts operated by the gang.

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police analysed electronic evidence and banking transactions, which led them to the suspect. “ ₹ 2.20 lakh linked to the fraud was transferred into his account,” added the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police analysed electronic evidence and banking transactions, which led them to the suspect. “ ₹ 2.20 lakh linked to the fraud was transferred into his account,” added the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Police further found that complaints related to the accused’s bank accounts had been registered in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Efforts are underway to nab their other gang members, added police.

Police have again warned people against “digital arrest” scams, saying agencies such as police, CBI, ED and NIA never conduct arrests through phone or video calls. Citizens were advised not to share OTPs, bank details or ATM credentials with strangers.