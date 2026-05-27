Noida: Man who attacked family for rejecting proposal arrested

Days after 25-year-old man allegedly attacked the family of a girl he wanted to marry because they rejected his proposal, killing her 42-year-old mother, the accused was arrested after a brief gunfight, Noida police said on Tuesday.

He was arrested from Sector 14 on Monday night, police said. He suffered injuries to his right leg during the gunfight with police and was admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable, said officials (Representational image)

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He was arrested from Sector 14 on Monday night, police said. He suffered injuries to his right leg during the gunfight with police and was admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable, said officials.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at the victims’ residence in Sector 5. The accused, carrying a butcher’s knife, attacked the parents and two daughters, inflicting injuries to their necks and then fled. Neighbours alerted the police when they heard screaming. The injured were rushed to the hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead.

The father, 45, and the two daughters —aged 19 and 13— are still undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Delhi, police said.

After the incident, the accused fled to Rajasthan’s Sikar, before returning to Noida on Monday, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to investigation, he had wanted to marry the 19-year-old, the eldest daughter, and had sent his proposal twice through an acquaintance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to investigation, he had wanted to marry the 19-year-old, the eldest daughter, and had sent his proposal twice through an acquaintance. {{/usCountry}}

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“As the parents were adamant that they would not marry their daughter to him, he became enraged,” Manish Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida told HT.

During the interrogation, the 25-year-old, who is originally from Faridpur in Bareilly and used to run an AC repair shop opposite the victims’ house, revealed that he was upset over the rejection and had been planning to hurt them since he had the arguments with them, the ADCP further said. “He had bought the sharp-edged weapon a day before the incident.”

He was also angry because the family had complained to the landlord, who owner their building and the one in which the accused lived next door. The landlord had told him to vacate his rented room.

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“Apart from this, when he came to know that the woman’s marriage had been fixed elsewhere, the issue escalated,” the ADCP added.

The accused revealed that, on Sunday, he entered the family’s home. “He attacked the father, who was sleeping inside the home, first. When her mother, who was sleeping on the terrace along with the children rushed to rescue him, he attacked her too before attacking the others,” said ADCP Singh.

The accused was booked on charges of sections 100 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 329 (criminal trespass and house-trespass) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase 1 police station. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime.

“Their statements are yet to be recorded,” said Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer, Phase 1.