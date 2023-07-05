Token system for OPDs to come up at Noida district hospital soon

The authorities of the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 are preparing to implement a new token system to alleviate the heavy rush and long queues of patients in the outpatient department (OPD) of the hospital, officials said on Tuesday. They further mentioned that the new system would be introduced across all departments.

Officials also said that a similar token system would be implemented for the pharmacy, which operates at the district hospital. (Representative Image)

Officials said that approximately 3,000 people visit the OPD of the Noida district hospital on a daily basis, and the numbers significantly increase due to various factors such as changes in weather and spikes in dengue and malaria cases.

Kamna Chibber, a resident of Noida’s Sector 56, said, “Currently, it takes around 35-40 minutes to register with the present system at the OPD due to the rush of patients at the district hospital. Patients visiting the OPD have to endure long waiting times, which further exacerbates congestion on the hospital premises.”

Dr. Renu Agarwal, the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital in Noida, said, “This facility is already in place in most hospitals, and we are working on implementing the same system. Once implemented, the patient registration process at the OPD will be completed within minutes, enabling patients to consult the doctor as soon as their turn comes. Each patient will receive a designated number displayed on the token provided through the token machine. This is expected to make the OPD experience hassle-free for patients.”

The CMS added, “The work is currently in progress, and it will take approximately two more days for the system to become fully functional at the hospital.”

