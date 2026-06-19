Noida: Sector 82 residents seek end to recurring water shortages

Noida: Residents of Kendriya Vihar-II in Sector 82 have demanded from the Noida authority to find out a permanent solution for their recurring water supply disruptions that affect over 10,000 residents during the summer and monsoon seasons.

The Noida Jal Board officials said that they have not received any formal complaint regarding inadequate water supply in the area. (HT Archive)

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Members of the residential society, which comprises 126 apartment blocks and 2,276 flats, in a letter to the Noida authority on Thursday, stated that the colony is dependent on the Authority’s water supply but faces shortages whenever power disruptions affect the sector’s pump house.

However, the Noida Jal Board officials on Thursday said that they have not received any formal complaint regarding inadequate water supply in the area and the water supply was normal till three days ago.

“Once the water supply is disrupted, the storage reservoirs are not replenished in time, leading to prolonged water shortages lasting for days and sometimes weeks. This creates an extremely difficult situation for residents, as water is an essential requirement for daily life,” Mohan Lal Sharma, president of the apartment owners’ association (AOA) told HT

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{{^usCountry}} “Water supply through the pumps is not continuous… Whenever there is a storm, electricity supply gets disrupted, which in turn affects functioning of the pumps,” said P.C. Maharana, a resident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Water supply through the pumps is not continuous… Whenever there is a storm, electricity supply gets disrupted, which in turn affects functioning of the pumps,” said P.C. Maharana, a resident. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the issue has worsened over the years with a rise in the society’s population. “Since 2004, the area’s population has grown significantly and occupancy is now close to full capacity. The society depends on two borewells. But the supply is not adequate to meet demand during disruptions,” he said.

Residents said the problem, that has persisted intermittently for nearly a year, has turned severe in recent months. They added that the three underground storage tanks in the society don’t fill up due to irregular water supply.

Residents demands, as stated in their letter accessed by HT, include installation of a reliable power backup system for their pump house, standby pumps to ensure continuity of supply during equipment failures, an emergency response mechanism to restore water supply immediately after disruptions, and long-term infrastructure upgrades to prevent recurring crises.

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According to residents, frequent power outages at the pump house located within the sector directly affect water distribution.

However, the Noida Jal Board officials said they had not received any formal complaints,

“I visited the place three days ago, the water flow and pressure in the sector are normal. The demand for a diesel generator (DG) set at the pump house cannot be accommodated as such installations are not permitted under National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines,” said Prem Sen senior manager at the Noida Jal Board told HT.

Residents, however, maintained that the water supply remains erratic and that uninterrupted supply is crucial during the summer, when demand is at its peak.