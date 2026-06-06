NTCP assures safeguard at Astoli charcoal plant

A 900-tonne-per-day (TPD) torrefied charcoal plant being developed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Astoli is expected to be completed within six months, officials said on Friday.

Officials assured residents that measures are being put in place to prevent foul odour and harmful emissions during waste processing.

Officials assured residents that measures are being put in place to prevent foul odour and harmful emissions during waste processing.

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The assurances were given during a visit by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to Astoli village on Wednesday, officials added.

Principal general manager (projects) Sandeep Chandra along with officials of Work Circle-8 inspected roads, drains, sewer lines and water supply arrangements in the village. The officials also interacted with residents on civic issues and maintenance of public amenities, they added.

During the visit, officials discussed the upcoming torrefied charcoal project being set up by NTPC on a land in Astoli village. Following this, Chandra visited the project site and addressed concerns raised by residents about the facility.

A torrefied charcoal plant converts biomass or combustible waste into carbon-rich solid fuel, also known as bio-coal, through a high temperature process carried out in a low-oxygen environment.

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{{^usCountry}} “The plant is being developed in line with international protocols and standards. Construction is underway and the project is expected to be completed in around six months,” Chandra said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The plant is being developed in line with international protocols and standards. Construction is underway and the project is expected to be completed in around six months,” Chandra said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the project has been designed with safeguards related to transportation and processing of waste material. According to officials, all vehicles transporting waste to the facility will be fully covered.

“Waste brought to the facility will be processed through a closed system inside a covered hall,” Chandra added.

He said the process has been planned in a phased manner to prevent foul smell and release of harmful gases during treatment of waste.