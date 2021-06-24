Okhla Bird Sanctuary: Birders complain of poor infrastructure, demand repairs

Noida: Nearly a week after the Okhla Bird Sanctuary (OBS) reopened for visitors, a number of birders have complained of poor state of infrastructure that poses a threat to their safety which “should have been fixed long back”.

Birders alleged that the damaged bamboo bridge, rickety watch tower, reet (tall grass) and bushes blocking the pathways, among other issues, have blocked the sanctuary at various points, and urged the forest department to repair them at the earliest.

Over 20 years old, the bridge connects a major part of the sanctuary near the lake and the watchtowers with the rest of the sanctuary. The facility was reopened on June 16.

The bird sanctuary and Surajpur reserve forest and wetland were closed for visitors and birders on April 17 — second time due to the Covid-19 since March last year. The OBS and Surajpur forests were earlier closed from March 2020 to September 15, 2020 after the city experienced first Covid-19 wave and a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

“The condition of the bamboo bridge is very bad and it is risky to cross it. The watchtower that offers a great view of the lake is already inaccessible, with a sign board cautioning people from climbing it. The path for the second watch tower is almost blocked due to very dense reet. I recently visited the sanctuary and went towards the watchtower as well but I think many would avoid going there. The forest department must fix these issues,” Noida-based birder Narendra Singh said.

Experts pointed out that while the forest department is building Infrastructure to promote night camping at the sanctuary, their prime concern should be fixing the infrastructure already installed that helps with birding.

“Over time, the bird sanctuary is becoming more a place for entertainment of people rather than birding. The forest department must place its concerns towards preserving the habitat and welfare of the birding community before installing leisure facilities like camping. The least they could do is to provide clear pathways, proper watch towers and safe bridges,” said city-based birder Anand Arya.

Birders said it must have been a long while before the towers and bridges were last fixed.

“The watchtower was in a poor state even before the lockdown. The bamboo bridge is already in shambles. I would urge the forest department to fix these issues on priority to make birding safe,” said Delhi-based birder Zeba Khair.

Officials, meanwhile, said the contract to build a new bridge and tower has been done but that the work was stalled due to Covid-19.

“We understand the inconvenience being caused to the birding community. These issues will be resolved very soon. We are building a new wooden bridge and getting new towers. The work will be initiated very soon,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.