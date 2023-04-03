New cases of Covid-19 in Noida are of Omicron variant, says CMO

Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief medical officer (CMO) on Monday said genome sequencing at random of new Covid-19 cases in the district has shown that the outbreak at present is being caused by a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, as has been the case nationally, where the mutations have not triggered any concern.

A health worker collects a swab sample at the District Hospital in Sector 30 in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to CMO Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, 16 randomly selected samples sent to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University were identified with versions of the Omicron variant.

The samples were sent from cases found between February 14 and March 27. The report of the genome sequencing was released on April 3.

“The Covid cases started increasing in the district from mid-February. In March, a total of 100 cases were reported. Hence, samples were randomly selected from the two months and sent for genome sequencing to identify its variant,” said Dr Sharma.

Even though the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased, experts say there is no need to panic as hospitalisations remain low.

CMO Sharma said the Omicron variant is considered non-serious for patients without co-morbidities.

“As we saw in the third wave during January 2022, there are less hospital admissions of Covid cases of Omicron variant and the symptoms are also less serious. Most of such cases recover in home isolation. Hence, people should not panic,” he said.

The district magistrate on Monday reviewed Covid preparedness of the district health department and issued necessary instructions to officials for effective control.

“The DM instructed officials to test all symptomatic patients coming to medical facilities in the district. An Integrated Covid Control Centre (ICCC) has been set up at in Sector 60 by the health department to oversee the preparedness. Apart from this, a Covid helpline number 1800-4192211 has been issued for public for assistance,” a statement from the district administration said.

