Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / One arrested for stabbing man to death in Greater Noida, four others on the run
noida news

One arrested for stabbing man to death in Greater Noida, four others on the run

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:07 AM IST
A case has been registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Dankaur police station on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By HT Correspondent

A man was arrested, and four others were booked late Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Greater Noida’s Dankaur that night. The 30-year-old victim -- identified as Rahul (goes by first name) -- was a resident of Bilaspur village in Greater Noida.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that Rahul’s uncle Raj Singh, 60, was returning home from work on Tuesday evening when some inebriated people, sitting on a roadside in Dankaur on Tuesday night, hurled abuses at Singh when he was returning home that day. “The suspects roughed up Singh following a heated argument with him. He returned home, and informed Rahul about the matter, who went to the spot to confront the suspects,” Pathak said.

“The five suspects -- Kamal, Vipin, Sachin, Sunny and Rohit (all go by their first names) -- caught hold of Rahul and stabbed him multiple times, and escaped. Rahul was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said, adding that Singh, too, received injuries in the incident and was hospitalised.

RELATED STORIES

Based on a complaint filed by Rahul’s brother Jitendra, a case has been registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Dankaur police station on Tuesday.

“Primary investigation shows that the suspects were drunk, and there’s no angle of old enmity in the case. A police team raided Sunny’s house in Dankaur late Tuesday night and arrested him from there. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. We have launched a search to nab the other suspects,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida authority to restart work on Chilla elevated road

Supertech project: Noida authority to hire agency for demolition of twin towers

Greater Noida: Man arrested for killing gang member in Dadri

Traffic police launches special drive for cab verification in Gautam Budh Nagar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP