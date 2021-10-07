One arrested for stabbing man to death in Greater Noida, four others on the run

A man was arrested, and four others were booked late Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Greater Noida’s Dankaur that night. The 30-year-old victim -- identified as Rahul (goes by first name) -- was a resident of Bilaspur village in Greater Noida.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that Rahul’s uncle Raj Singh, 60, was returning home from work on Tuesday evening when some inebriated people, sitting on a roadside in Dankaur on Tuesday night, hurled abuses at Singh when he was returning home that day. “The suspects roughed up Singh following a heated argument with him. He returned home, and informed Rahul about the matter, who went to the spot to confront the suspects,” Pathak said.

“The five suspects -- Kamal, Vipin, Sachin, Sunny and Rohit (all go by their first names) -- caught hold of Rahul and stabbed him multiple times, and escaped. Rahul was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said, adding that Singh, too, received injuries in the incident and was hospitalised.

Based on a complaint filed by Rahul’s brother Jitendra, a case has been registered against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Dankaur police station on Tuesday.

“Primary investigation shows that the suspects were drunk, and there’s no angle of old enmity in the case. A police team raided Sunny’s house in Dankaur late Tuesday night and arrested him from there. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. We have launched a search to nab the other suspects,” he said.