Driver killed, 1 hurt as truck falls into drain in Gr Noida road crash

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old truck driver died and another person was wounded in Greater Noida early on Tuesday after an truck laden with iron rebars fell into an open drain, and crashed into a power transformer in an attempt to avoid collision with another vehicle in Chapraula, officials said. The force of the rebars in the truck’s bay so severe that it broke through the driver’s cabin.

The body of the deceased, identified as Amir (single name), a resident of Bulandshahr, was retrieved from the mangled truck after nearly two hours of rescue efforts. (HT (Video grab))

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The body of the deceased, Amir (single name), a resident of Bulandshahr, could be retrieved from the mangled truck after nearly two hours, said officials.

According to police, the truck, carrying over 100 iron rebars, was travelling from Dadri, Greater Noida, towards Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad when it veered into an open drain before crashing into the transformer installed on opposite side of the drain.

“After receiving information through the emergency helpline number 112, we rushed to the spot and found that the iron bars had pierced through the truck’s cabin. The driver, who had sustained grievous injuries, was trapped under the crushed cabin,” an investigator told HT, requesting anonymity.

“The fire department, cranes, and a gas cutter were immediately called in, and the driver’s body was retrieved,” the officer said

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{{^usCountry}} Investigation found that the truck driver had swerved sharply to the left at a high speed to avoid a loading auto travelling ahead of him. Though the auto also got damaged, its driver escaped with injuries on face, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigation found that the truck driver had swerved sharply to the left at a high speed to avoid a loading auto travelling ahead of him. Though the auto also got damaged, its driver escaped with injuries on face, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured man was taken to hospital but was discharged later after medical attention.

Police officials said the impact of the collision was so severe that the truck crossed the roadside drain, crashing into the transformer. The iron rebars, which were loaded on the truck’s cargo bed, got pushed forward due to the impact, completely crushing the cabin.

“A case will be registered after receiving complaint from the family members of the deceased. His post-mortem was conducted in the afternoon and further investigation is underway,” said Vijay Gupta, station house officer, Badalpur police station.