Over 300,000 visited UP’s first ever int’l trade show in Greater Noida

The inaugural edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) has drawn to a close after five days of bustling activity, with over 300,000 people, including B2B [business to business] buyers, visiting the show being held at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart and Centre, said district officials on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the UP ITS on September 21 in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event was co-hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government and the India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML).

At the closing ceremony on Monday, state’s MSME minister Rakesh Sachan said, “Over three lakh people, including buyers, visited the (UPITS) over the last five days with 500 participants coming more than 60 countries and over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing their products.”

He also announced that the next editions of the trade show will be seven days long.

According to Rakesh Kumar, chairman of IEML, over 75,000 B2B orders were placed during the show.

“During the five days of the fair, exhibitors received an estimated 75,000 B2B orders. All categories of exhibitors have reported retail sales during the show from general public. However, maximum B2B orders were reported from GI (geographical indication) products, electronics and agriculture sector,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the UP ITS on September 21 in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sachan, along with the states industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta took part in the valedictory ceremony. Union Minister Narayan Rane was the guest of honour.

Citing Mumbai as an example, Rane said the per capita income of citizens needs to be improved to tackle migration.

“If UP also focuses on increasing per capita income, the workers will not go out of the state, and migration will stop,” he said.

“With increase in production rate, the export will also increase, hence the GDP will also increase, and focus should be given on industrial sectors. To increase the growth and income, industry is the only way. The centre is ready to give what the state wants, but there should be an increase in industrialisation and production,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta, during his address, said Uttar Pradesh’s export has ”more than doubled” in the past five years.

“UP’s export has more than doubled in the past five years. In 2017-18, the state’s total export was around ₹88,000 crore, and it improved to ₹1,75,000 crore by 2022-23,” Gupta said.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON