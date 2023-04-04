Electoral rolls final: 2.58 million will vote in local body polls in Ghaziabad

A total of 303,335 new voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming local body polls in Ghaziabad district as the administration has finalised the voters’ list with a total of 2,580,225 voters for the nine local bodies. The officials said that the highest number of voters -- 1,539,822 -- is in the Ghaziabad municipal corporation area. About 45.7% of the total voters -- 1,179,169 -- are women. The officials said that the highest number of voters -- 1,539,822 -- is in the Ghaziabad municipal corporation area. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The date for the local body polls is yet to be announced by the state election commission. The Supreme Court recently directed the state government to notify the reservation list and accordingly, the list was notified on March 30.

The term of the corporation house ended on midnight of January 22, 2023, and a three-member committee is overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the civic body until a new house is elected and convened.

Besides the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (1,539,822), there are four nagar palikas -- Modinagar (182,670), Muradnagar (99,814), Loni (521,026) and Khoda (172,256), besides four nagar panchayats -- Niwari (8,943), Patla (8,361), Faridnagar (12,001) and Dasna (35,332).

In the 2017 local body elections, the total number of voters 2,276,890, said officials.

“The electoral rolls for local body elections were revised several times and then finalised on April 1. Only a few addition/deletions will be possible now. The highest number of voters is under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation area. About 300,000 new voters have been added since the 2017 elections,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate and nodal officer for local body polls.

The list also details the ward-wise voter numbers under the municipal corporation, which has a total of 100 municipal wards.

According to the list, ward number 30 of Govindpuram/Sadarpur has the highest number of voters at 29,787, while ward number 100 of Shipra Sun City in Indirapuram has lowest number of voters at 8,204.

Vaibhav Khand (9,203) in Indirapuram, Suryanagar (8,923), Gyan Khand in Indirapuram (9,394), Abhay Khand in Indirapuram (8,244) and Kadkad Model (8,545) in Sahibabad are some of the wards that have less than 10,000 voters.

The corporation area has 702,397 women voters of a total 1,539,822 electors.

“The different political parties will be happy to get the final list as they can now form their strategies for the upcoming polls. About 300,000 new voters will also exercise their franchise this upcoming polls. Voters in different wards and local bodies are expected to choose their representatives keeping in mind development and upgrade of civic infrastructure,” said Rajendra Tyagi, incumbent councillor from Raj Nagar.

The state government on March 30 has already issued the proposed reservation status of various wards, and the mayoral/chairperson seats. The government has also invited public objections and will finalise the reserved seats after disposal of objections.

