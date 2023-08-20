Six arrested for duping people on pretext of loans in Noida

Police arrested a gang of six people on Sunday for operating a fraudulent finance company out of a rented apartment in Noida’s Sector 63, police said. The gang, accused of swindling ₹14,64,000 from people by promising them hassle-free bank loans, charged fees ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 for file processing and loan approval commissions, they added.

According to police, the gang's leader, Vipin Kumar, had a history of working in a fake call center in 2014 and had previously been arrested by Bihar Police

Operating under the guise of ‘Finance Hub Group,’ the gang had been active for about a year, using multiple bank accounts for online transactions.

According to police, the gang’s leader, Vipin Kumar, had a history of working in a fake call center in 2014 and had previously been arrested by Bihar Police.

Amit Kumar Maan, the SHO of Sector 63, said, “After securing bail, Vipin operated a call center in Delhi-NCR with his associates Himanshu Sharma, Avnish Kumar, Puneet Gautam from Ghaziabad, Pankaj from Noida, and Abhishek from Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.”

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspects on Sunday morning at the apartment in Sector 63. “During investigations, it was uncovered that the gang targeted vulnerable individuals, extracting fees between ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 in return for falsified loan approvals,” said Central Nodia, Additional DCP Rajiv Dixit.

“Seized funds totaling ₹14,64,000 were confiscated from their bank accounts,” said Additional DCP Dixit.

Police discovered and seized 12 desktops, 20 mobile phones (comprising 14 keypads and six touch screens), 14 counterfeit loan approval certificates, 36 data sheets, and three cars from the gang’s possession.

The suspects were booked for fraud under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 63 police station.

