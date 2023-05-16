Three held with ‘unaccounted’ 50 lakh from Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday arrested three people from Sector 18 market and recovered ₹50 lakh cash, which is yet to be accounted for, said officers.

According to Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida), they received a tip-off that some people will be meeting in Sector 18 market to carry out a deal to convert black money to white.

“Taking further inputs from local intelligence, the three suspects were held from the market. They were sitting in a Maruti Swift Dzire car and were carrying out the deal. A bag with ₹50 lakh cash was recovered from their possession,” said the DCP.

He said the police also recovered some fake documents and Aadhaar cards from the suspects. “The suspects could not produce valid documents to account for the cash,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Kumar Aryan (38), a resident of Patna, Bihar; Arvind Kumar (45), a native of Bihar and resident of Pandav Nagar, Delhi; and Vijay (43), a resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi. Officials said Aryan had come from Patna and Arvind was mediating the deal between him and Vijay.

Police alleged that the cash, belonging to a Patna businessman, was brought by the suspects to Delhi to covert it to white using fake IDs and documents.

“A preliminary enquiry has found that this money belongs to a man identified as Sanjeev Kumar Nit, a resident of Patna, Bihar, who runs a transport business. Involvement of other four persons in this deal has surfaced. A special team has been formed and dispatched to arrest the five absconding members of the gang. Income tax department has been informed about the incident and an FIR has been registered against the three suspects at the Sector 20 police station,” said the DCP.

They have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others of the Indian Penal Code. “They were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Monday,” said the officer, adding that a detailed inquiry is on.

A special team has been formed and dispatched to arrest the other five absconding members of the gang, police said.

