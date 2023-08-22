Two arrested for planned murder of 25-year-old woman found drowned near Ghaziabad’s Wave City

Police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her brother-in-law, and booked two other suspects, for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old woman in Ghaziabad, police said. The victim was administered sleeping pills and subsequently drowned in a water body near Wave City on the night of August 19, they added.

The arrested suspects, identified as Suman Yadav, the victim’s sister-in-law, and Rakesh Yadav, 42, were taken into custody. Suman’s brother, Vijay Singh, 28, alias Nanhe, and Rakesh’s cousin, Manoj Kumar, 40, alias Kharge, remain at large.

The police initiated an investigation into the murder after discovering the body from where of Pinky Gupta on August 20, after the victim’s brother, Saurabh Gupta complained, expressing suspicions about Suman and Vijay’s involvement.

Suman had been living separately from her husband in Garhi Chaukhandi, Gautam Budh Nagar, with her three children.

Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural), “During questioning, the suspects disclosed the intricate plot hatched by Suman and Vijay. Pinky, who had separated from her husband, had developed a relationship with Vijay after his wife’s passing. The situation escalated as Pinky started building pressure for living with Vijay, which led to a tarnished family reputation.”

According to their plan, Suman provided Pinky with multiple sleeping pills on the night of August 19, rendering her unconscious, police said.

Subsequently, the group drove in Manoj’s Honda City car from Garhi Chaukhandi to Wave City in Ghaziabad. Around 11 pm, they drowned Pinky in a water body before fleeing, police added.

The body was discovered the following day by locals, who alerted the police.

Police said that the two arrested suspects have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Wave City police station. Teams are formed to arrest the remaining two suspects, they added.

